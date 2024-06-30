Mixed views on Kganyago call to cut inflation target
30 June 2024 - 05:51
The South African Reserve Bank believes the government should consider lowering the inflation target.
In an economic overview of the central bank’s annual report released this week, governor Lesetja Kganyago said South Africa’s performance has begun to deteriorate relative to the other G20 countries due to the high rate of inflation, ranking tenth...
