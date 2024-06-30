M&A deals involving world’s top miners soar in scramble for copper and lithium
30 June 2024 - 06:01
Demand for critical minerals copper and lithium dominated M&A in 2023 as the world’s top miners scrambled for these assets, consultancy firm PwC says in it’s “Mine 2024" report released this week.
PwC’s Africa energy, utilities and resources leader, Andries Rossouw, told a news conference at the launch of the report that they expected the trend to continue. ..
