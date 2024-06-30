Imtiaz Patel scores R23m bonus from MultiChoice
One analyst says pay-TV group’s remuneration figures ‘raise eyebrows’
30 June 2024 - 06:23
MultiChoice paid former chair Imtiaz Patel a bonus of about R22m for overseeing a partnership between its streaming service Showmax and US content group Comcast, a move that has raised some eyebrows.
In its annual report released on Friday, Africa’s largest pay-TV operator said Patel was awarded the bonus because he “played a leading role in the successful completion” of the deal in financial 2024. ..
