Crypto bill in the pipeline
30 June 2024 - 05:32
The National Treasury is putting the final touches to a bill that will regulate how consumers and the financial system deal with trading in cryptocurrencies and similar assets, but without stifling innovation.
Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) commissioner Unathi Kamlana said the Conduct of Financial Institutions (CoFI) Bill would allow regulators to license new categories of financial services that the existing regulatory framework might not have made provision for. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.