Cilo Cybin’s JSE AltX listing heralds shape of things to come

After the listing of medical cannabis group Cilo Cybin as a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) on the JSE’s alternative exchange, the local exchange said it was engaging with similar companies with the potential to join the bourse.

The group, the first in the country to receive both medical cannabis cultivation and manufacturing licences, made its debut on the JSE’s AltX on Tuesday, making it the only listed SPAC in the country...