Christo Wiese on the GNU and flawed ideology
Retail king says ANC's attitude to cadre deployment also needs to change
30 June 2024 - 06:15
Retail tycoon Christo Wiese says the biggest danger he sees to the ability of an ANC-dominated government of national unity (GNU) to revive the economy and turn the country around is ideology.
“My biggest criticism of the ANC is its record of keeping on with the wrong ideology even though it has been shown time after time around the world not to work.”..
