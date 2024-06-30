Cabinet delay weighs on rand
30 June 2024 - 06:19
The delay in announcing the cabinet has continued to batter the rand and knock back stocks, and market watchers say confidence could be regained or lost based on what President Cyril Ramaphosa decides.
The rand traded over the R18/$ mark this week. It closed at R18.20/$ on Friday after breaking the R18 barrier last week on news that the ANC would form a government of national unity (GNU) with the DA, IFP and several smaller parties. Some of the major stocks also rallied on the news...
