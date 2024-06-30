Amended credit act ‘could unlock R25bn’
Debt counsellors want the law changed to widen their sphere of operation
30 June 2024 - 06:21
The government should amend the National Credit Act (NCA) to give debt counsellors the power to restructure more categories of debt, including unpaid bills for municipalities and fee-paying schools.
This could unlock R25bn in value for the South African economy, Benay Sager, chair of the National Debt Counsellors Association, told Business Times. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.