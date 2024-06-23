Transnet to fight Sasol's R6bn award
The dispute is over tariffs for transporting crude oil via its pipeline between Durban and Sasolburg
23 June 2024 - 08:28
Transnet is planning to appeal this week's high court judgment awarding petrochemicals giant Sasol R6bn in damages in a battle over a crude oil pipeline.
In a blow for the state-owned rail and ports utility, the court on Monday ruled in Sasol Oil's favour, ordering Transnet to pay damages of R3.8bn and interest of R2.3bn in the dispute over tariffs for transporting crude oil via its pipeline between Durban and Sasolburg...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.