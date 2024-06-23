Thungela says Transnet a ‘key constraint’ on its business
The company expects TFR to now rail 46Mt on an annualised industry basis, based on the performance of the first half of the year, which is below Thungela's needs
23 June 2024 - 08:03
Thungela Resources, South Africa's biggest coal exporter, is expected to sit with a million more tonnes in inventory after Transnet Freight Rail's (TFR's) performance faltered in the first half of 2024.
Thungela CFO Deon Smith told shareholders this week that TFR's performance had been a “key constraint” on the business, and said the state rail entity needs to improve rail volumes by 20% in the second half of 2024 if Thungela is to meet its targets...
