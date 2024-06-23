Telkom puts BCX suitors on hold
Plans to sell shares in the division put on ice pending efforts to stabilise it
23 June 2024 - 08:08
Telkom has paused plans to seek a partner for struggling subsidiary BCX, saying it will first stabilise the business before considering its next move. This comes as the third largest mobile operator eyes increased market share in mobile data and fibre markets.
Two years ago, as part of its value unlock strategy, Telkom planned to sell shares in BCX and other subsidiaries so it could focus on its fibre infrastructure subsidiary Openserve and its mobile consumer business. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.