SA rated highly in energy transition progress
World Economic Forum lists South Africa as among the top countries making significant progress
23 June 2024 - 08:34
The World Economic Forum (WEF) has highlighted South Africa as one of the countries making the strongest progress in energy transition alongside other African countries and other emerging economies.
In a report released this week, the country ranked 84th out of 120 countries on the WEF’s list of 120 nations that have made some advancements in energy transition. This comes as South Africa develops a dynamic electricity market that will see the state-run Eskom compete with independent power producers for residential and business customers. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.