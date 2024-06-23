GNU unlikely to end court challenges to NHI
But negotiations within new government could see some softening of the scheme, say industry players
23 June 2024 - 07:11
Court challenges to the National Health Insurance Bill are likely to go ahead despite the formation of a new government, says an industry body representing medical aid funds.
The Health Funders Association (HFA) held a scenario planning symposium this week where stakeholders looked at possible outcomes for the NHI after the formation of the government of national unity. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.