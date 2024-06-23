Commission urges farming industry to support black farmers
Black and SMEs farmers find it difficult to sell their produce in national food produce markets
The Black Farmers Association of South Africa (BFASA) has welcomed findings by the Competition Commission recommending that large players in the fruit and vegetable production value chain should open up the industry to black farmers, saying this would have a transformative effect on the industry.
This week the commission published the findings of its inquiry into the fresh produce market, which found that black or historically disadvantaged persons (HDP) and small and medium enterprises (SME) farmers find it difficult to sell their produce in national food produce markets (NFPMs), despite these being the least costly route. ..
