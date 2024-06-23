Bloody nose for Sars in Coronation case
Tax expert hails Constitutional Court ruling that throws out R800m tax claim involving Irish subsidiary
23 June 2024 - 09:18
A tax expert has hailed a Constitutional Court ruling in favour of Coronation Fund Managers in its R800m tax dispute with the South African Revenue Service.
Financial services leader and tax partner at ForvisMazars, Graham Molyneux, said Friday's ruling brings immense relief to South Africa’s third-largest fund manager and its stakeholders, as well as other JSE-listed groups operating beyond South Africa. ..
