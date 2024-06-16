When it comes to local brands, nothing beats Bathu sneakers
Locally made sneakers came tops in this year’s Brand Africa 100 survey of the continent’s most popular product lines
17 June 2024 - 06:34
Local shoe range Bathu is the No 1 admired brand in the country. Four other local labels made the top 10 of the most-loved brands.
On Tuesday, Brand Africa announced the continent’s best brands for 2024, and their rankings on the JSE, in their 14th annual Brand Africa 100 survey...
