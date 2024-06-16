Spar set to grow its pharmacy brand
17 June 2024 - 06:24
Wholesaler grocery and building materials group Spar plans to double the number of pharmacies under its brand in the next five years to give independents an opportunity to grow in the highly competitive market.
Spar, through franchises, has 150 pharmacies but plans to have 300 by bringing in independent pharmacies into the network. ..
