Jitters as two-pot system comes to the boil
17 June 2024 - 06:30
The Institute of Retirement Funds Africa (IRFA), whose members manage assets worth R3-trillion, said funds were nervous but ready for the two-pot retirement system that comes into effect in September.
“As an industry, we are progressing well. Everyone is scared, September 1 is looming. However, I can with certainty say I have never seen role players and ecosystems come together as I have seen with the two-pot system,” president Geraldine Fowler said this week...
