Thungela looks to mine closures, renewables to tackle greenhouse gas emissions
09 June 2024 - 06:49
South Africa's biggest coal producer, Thungela Resources, says planned mine closures and the commissioning of a renewable project are some of the keys to tackling the group's Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions.
“It is important that we demonstrate credibility by actually investing in things we said we would,” CEO July Ndlovu told the group's annual meeting this week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.