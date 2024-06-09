Newsmaker
Steady hand on NSFAS tiller needed ‘for a longer run’
Freeman Nomvalo, recently appointed administrator of the funding scheme, says ‘institutional memory’ of scrupulous operations must be created
09 June 2024 - 07:20
It's going to take more than a two-year term under administration to fix the rot at the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), says Freeman Nomvalo, who was parachuted in to do the job just over six weeks ago.
“We can do significant work, but organisations in this much trouble take longer than that to be turned around,” says Nomvalo, a former CEO of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.