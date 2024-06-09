South Africa now a kidnapping hotspot
Country ranked sixth globally with more than 15,000 kidnappings in 2022/23
09 June 2024 - 07:42
South Africa is fast becoming one of the world’s kidnap-for-ransom hotspots, now ranked sixth globally based on the increasing prevalence of such crimes.
High net-worth individuals and their families are especially targeted, with the criminals demanding huge ransom amounts for their release, and often netting millions. More than 15,000 kidnappings were reported to the police in the 2022/23 period alone. ..
