Regulatory changes mean small e-commerce parcels will be taxed at higher rate
TFG Group and other retailers worked with Sars and customs to ensure all market participants were ‘operating on a level playing field’
09 June 2024 - 07:32
Clothing items bought from international e-commerce retailers and packaged in small quantities will from next month be taxed at the same rate as large quantities when the government imposes measures to level the playing field for local retailers.
Concerns had been raised over Chinese high fashion e-commerce platforms Temu and Shein exploiting tax loopholes to bring in products in small quantities, which attract lower import duties. South Africa imposes a 45% import duty plus VAT on imported clothing packages worth over R500, but parcels below this amount are charged about 20% import duty and 0% VAT. ..
