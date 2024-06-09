Ramaphosa to join world leaders at G7 summit
09 June 2024 - 07:38
President Cyril Ramaphosa will join Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and at least 12 other heads of state and government who have been invited by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to take part in next week's Group of Seven (G7) summit, officials said on Friday.
The unusually long guest list reflects Italy’s desire to broaden the horizons of the G7, a club of wealthy democracies that comprises the US, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the EU...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.