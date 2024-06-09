Lawful cannabis industry could contribute between R6bn and R25bn to SA’s GDP
The various industries associated with lawfully cultivating and processing the plant could make a notable contribution to SA’s economy and help to reduce rural poverty
09 June 2024 - 06:54
The signing into law of the Cannabis for Private Purposes Act is a game-changer that will turn the once criminalised herb into an agricultural product with the potential to add billions of rand to GDP and create thousands of jobs.
President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the law a few days before the elections. Cannabis experts have welcomed the move, with some saying it was long overdue. The legislation enables the amendment of a host of other laws, including:..
