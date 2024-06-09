Investors hold back over political uncertainty
09 June 2024 - 07:35
The decline in gross fixed capital formation for the first quarter of the year means investors are holding onto their money as they cautiously watch election outcomes.
Statistician-general Risenga Maluleke told Business Times that elections tend to cause investors to be cautious globally...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.