Absa top brass defend bank’s transformation credentials
09 June 2024 - 06:57
Absa Group’s CEO and board chair strongly defended the banking giant’s transformation credentials to shareholders at an AGM this week.
Group CEO Arrie Rautenbach said hiring and promotion practices at Absa were geared towards improving diversity. He was reacting to shareholder activist organisation Just Share, which raised questions about female representation at executive level...
