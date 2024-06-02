Wounded PnP fends off circling buyers
CEO Sean Summers says acquisition interest is understandable but his new team is committed to turning the brand around
02 June 2024 - 08:09
The Pick n Pay board has rebuffed several attempts to acquire the struggling retailer, or parts of it, because management is focused on returning one of South Africa’s best-known supermarket brands to its former glory.
That is according to CEO Sean Summers, who said in an interview with Business Times that the acquisition interest came as no surprise given the straits Pick n Pay was in. ..
