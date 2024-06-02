Thumbs down for Musk's R1-trillion pay package
02 June 2024 - 07:17
Top proxy advisory firm ISS this week recommended Tesla shareholders vote against ratifying CEO Elon Musk's $56bn (R1-trillion) pay package, calling the compensation excessive, in a rejection of the plan set by the electric vehicle maker's board.
Institutional Shareholder Services also recommended a vote against Tesla director James Murdoch, but backed votes for director Kimbal Musk, Elon Musk's brother, and for the company's proposed move to change its state of incorporation to Texas from Delaware...
