Temu must follow with stricter content rules, says European Commission
02 June 2024 - 05:46
Temu will have to comply with stricter EU online content rules after its user numbers exceeded a key criterion, the European Commission said on Friday, putting the PDD Group’s fast-fashion e-commerce retailer in a group that includes Amazon, Meta Platforms and TikTok.
Under the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA), companies with more than 45-million users are designated very large online platforms (VLOPs) and are required to do more to fight illegal and harmful content as well as counterfeit products on their platforms...
