Patel defends his trade policy record
Outgoing trade minister says criticism of protectionism measures is ‘misplaced and outdated’
02 June 2024 - 06:05
Outgoing trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel has dismissed criticism that he ushered in protectionist trade policies, insisting that his interventions were an appropriate response to a trade environment fraught with challenges.
“I would say two things,” Patel told Business Times this week. “The first is that the narrative around protectionism is factually misplaced and, perhaps more importantly, it is outdated. The commentariat that is still stuck in a language of 10 years ago does not understand that the world has changed very fundamentally.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.