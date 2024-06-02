EOH in leadership shake-up
Andrew Mthembu resigns as a director as well as from his role as executive chair and interim CEO
EOH has announced sweeping changes to its leadership structures, including that its executive chair has stepped down, as the group’s investors look to revamp operations. The misfortunes of the former JSE darling, whose shares once fetched R111 and are now trading at about 150c, are well known.
On Friday, the technology group said Andrew Mthembu had resigned as a director as well as from his role as executive chair and interim CEO. Jabu Moleketi has taken over as chair. In addition, Fatima Newman has stepped down as an executive director but will remain in her capacity as the CEO of EOH’s EasyHQ unit. Bharti Harie, another board member, has resigned as an independent non-executive director. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.