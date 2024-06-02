Dis-Chem expanding into insurance market with acquisition of OneSpark
The company is repositioning its brand away from being just a pharmacy retailer and from 2025 will start to offer life insurance and funeral cover
Dis-Chem has strengthened its integrated healthcare programme with the acquisition of insurance group OneSpark, which will add products such as life cover and funeral cover to the health retailer’s portfolio. The company said on Friday it has bought a 50% stake in OneSpark for R155.9m.
Dis-Chem’s integrated healthcare ecosystem is centred on providing a one-stop shop for healthcare services that also include clinics, doctors’ consultations, medical insurance and medical aid gap cover, and now with the acquisition it will add more products. It is repositioning its brand away from being just a pharmacy retailer to being a healthcare provider. ..
