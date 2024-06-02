Delay in closing coal plants ‘right call’
The impact of decommissioning coal plants on communities and economic spaces is significant
The Presidential Climate Commission, an independent body formed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to advise on climate change, says the decision to delay shutting down certain coal-fired power plants will “not collapse” South Africa's climate change commitments.
The commission’s executive director, Crispian Olver, told the sustainable finance forum in Sandton co-hosted by the International Finance Corporation’s and the Banking Association of South Africa that given South Africa ’s power crisis, pushing out the decommissioning of the Camden, Hendrina, Grootvlei and Kriel power stations out to 2030 was the right call...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.