Central bank will stand firm in face of any political change, says Kganyago
Reserve Bank governor said should fiscal policy be tinkered with by whatever government emerged after the elections, it would be up to monetary policy to keep inflation in check
02 June 2024 - 07:38
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said the monetary policy committee was prepared to anchor the inflation-targeting policy even in the face of a potential coalition government that might pursue an opposing fiscal policy.
He addressed reporters after announcing that the repo rate would remain at 8.25%, a day after elections in which the cost of living was a major campaign issue...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.