Avis and Budget operator aims to grow retail business with digital used-car dealership
All information about the cars for sale would be available online and customers would be able to complete the whole buying process online
02 June 2024 - 06:45
Zeda, which operates the Avis and Budget car rental companies, is to launch a new online dealership platform to sell its pre-owned cars as it aims to grow its retail business.
The company provides short rentals and long-term leasing of a variety of vehicles, including trucks and vans, to individuals, corporates and the public sector, and also sells used cars from its rental business. It said the introduction of a digital dealership for used cars will drive “our strategy of growing the retail business”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.