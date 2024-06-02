Anglo faces pressure after playing hardball over BHP bid
Rejection of BHP bid puts scrutiny on miner's own portfolio review plan
02 June 2024 - 06:15
Anglo American will be under pressure to deliver on its proposed restructured portfolio after rejecting global mining giant BHP Billiton's $49bn (R915bn) takeover bid at the 11th hour, even with a seven-day extension meant to iron out differences on the structure of the proposed deal.
Experts are divided over whether Anglo's decision to play hardball with the Australian giant was a smart strategy in the long run. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.