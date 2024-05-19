Medtech sector seeks incentives shot in the arm
As state master plan is unveiled, industry leader calls for the kind of help that vehicle-makers receive
19 May 2024 - 08:13
Medical device manufacturers are calling on the government to provide incentives to bolster the sector’s growth prospects and the entry of new players, following the launch of the industry’s master plan this week.
The medical technology (medtech) industry makes a range of products from syringes, disinfectants and bandages to hi-tech electromedical devices such as magnetic resonance imaging machines (MRI) and digital cameras, along with related software. ..
