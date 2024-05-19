Accessibility, inclusion not just social justice issues but also business opportunities
Accessibility was the topic of one of the most compelling panel discussions at Africa’s Travel Indaba 2024 in Durban this week
Netflix this week assembled a playlist of movies showing how disability is represented in movies to coincide with Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD) on Thursday. However, it was no mere marketing ploy, but rather a challenge to the worlds of technology, entertainment and travel to become more inclusive when it comes to how they deal with disability.
On the same day, iSchoolAfrica announced it was rolling out a "coding for inclusion" programme at MCK Special School for the Deaf, in Soweto. The iStore-backed organisation said GAAD had drawn attention to the need for digital access and inclusion for more than 1-billion people globally living with disabilities...
