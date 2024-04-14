WeBuyCars to accelerate after JSE listing
Used car dealer aims to expand and introduce car leasing option
14 April 2024 - 05:58
WeBuyCars plans to open more warehouses in towns and cities as the demand for pre-owned cars grows. It has plans to nearly double the number of vehicles it sells to 23,000 a month in the next five years.
It also plans to introduce a car leasing or subscription model to its portfolio for customers who don’t want the cost burden that comes with car ownership. ..
