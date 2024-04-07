SA spend trend shows resilience as consumers prioritise basics
Report shows that South Africans are more consistent in their spending habits
07 April 2024 - 05:35
South African spenders have been more resilient than their global counterparts despite a constrained economic environment, 2023 data shows.
The SpendTrend24 report by Discovery Bank and Visa — which analysed credit card spending behaviour across cities in South Africa, emerging markets and developed markets — showed that South Africans were more consistent in their spending habits...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.