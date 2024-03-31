Old Mutual earnings jump 21%
But insurer suffered a R500m hit from clients who failed to keep up with their premium payments
31 March 2024 - 09:16
Despite reporting a 21% jump in full-year earnings to December last year, South African insurer Old Mutual said it also took a R500m knock as clients failed to keep up with insurance premiums, particularly in its lower- to middle-income segment.
But the company — which has operations in South Africa, Africa and China — expects an improvement as the tough economic environment eases...
