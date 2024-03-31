AdvTech to add healthcare faculties at tertiary institutions and promote skills for tourism industry
31 March 2024 - 09:22
Private education group AdvTech, the owner of Crawford Schools and Varsity College, will add healthcare faculties to its tertiary institutions and provide more skills for the tourism industry as it sets out to tackle the unemployment rate.
In an interview, Roy Douglas, who stepped down as CEO in February after a decade at the helm, said: “Faculty expansion is seen as a good opportunity for growth. We think there’s opportunity in the healthcare sector. ..
