High interest rates hit Curro early grade enrolment
Company says though overall learner enrolment was up in 2023, young families in particular are feeling the economic strain
10 March 2024 - 06:13
Curro, South Africa’s largest independent school network, has seen a lower learner enrolment in its earlier grades as high interest rates burden parents, particularly younger families, the company said during its 2023 annual results presentation this week. However, overall learner enrolment was up.
Consumers have been battered by high interest rates as the South African Reserve Bank tries to contain inflation. The Bank has raised its main lending rate at 10 consecutive meetings since November 2021, before holding the current rate of 8.25% at its last four meetings...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.