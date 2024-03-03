High interest rates put off prospective home buyers
Consumers are battling to afford high-ticket items such as homes on debt
03 March 2024 - 05:56
South Africa's residential property sector has seen a decline in home loan applications as high interest rates push them out of reach for more consumers. But industry players foresee a recovery this year, albeit a slow one.
“The property market is very much led by interest rates and confidence and I think over the last year both of those moved against the market,” Rob Kelso, CEO of SA Home Loans, South Africa's biggest nonbank mortgage lender, told Business Times. ..
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.