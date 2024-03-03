Business High interest rates put off prospective home buyers Consumers are battling to afford high-ticket items such as homes on debt B L Premium

South Africa's residential property sector has seen a decline in home loan applications as high interest rates push them out of reach for more consumers. But industry players foresee a recovery this year, albeit a slow one.

“The property market is very much led by interest rates and confidence and I think over the last year both of those moved against the market,” Rob Kelso, CEO of SA Home Loans, South Africa's biggest nonbank mortgage lender, told Business Times. ..