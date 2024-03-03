Discount vouchers help Spur in tough times
Spur still pulling in customers, but warns that trading will be tough for the rest of the year
03 March 2024 - 05:51
Spur Corporation says there has been a surge in the take-up of loyalty discount vouchers across its restaurant brands, as high inflation and interest rates continue to squeeze household budgets.
While the owner of outlets such as RocoMamas, Hussar Grill and Panarottis is still attracting customers to its restaurants, it has warned the rest of this year will be tough, with erratic turnovers. ..
