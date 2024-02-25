Hard times for Italtile as competition grows
CEO Lance Foxcroft warns margin pressure likely to intensify as new manufacturers “increasingly resort to aggressive pricing to buy market share”
25 February 2024 - 05:50
Italtile expects margin pressure to intensify as competitors lower prices to grow market share and a new manufacturing plant in Mozambique impacts on its business.
Italtile is a manufacturer, franchiser and retailer of tiles, bathroomware and other home-finishing products. Its retail brands are CTM, Italtile Retail and TopT...
