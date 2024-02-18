Newsmaker
Trailblazing private power plan in the works
Growthpoint CEO Estienne de Klerk says agreement with energy trader Etana is a ‘game-changer’
18 February 2024 - 05:25
Estienne de Klerk, CEO of Growthpoint, South Africa’s largest commercial property company, says a pioneering power purchase agreement with energy trader Etana to wheel energy to their shopping malls and office blocks will be a game-changer in terms of carbon neutrality and load-shedding.
"It allows us to acquire specifically green energy from multiple sources and supply it to multiple jurisdictions across the country," he says...
