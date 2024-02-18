Property sector bullish on rate cut effect
Growing consensus Reserve Bank will start easing policy in July
18 February 2024 - 05:05
Leaders of some of the country’s top property companies are confident that as interest rates start to fall, investor sentiment towards the real estate sector will improve, but it could take time for the benefits to be felt.
Growthpoint Properties's South Africa CEO Estienne de Klerk told Business Times on the sidelines of the SA REIT Conference this week that debt and interest rates were the key themes for real estate investment companies in 2024 and were likely to continue into 2025...
