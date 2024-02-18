Financial crimes watchdog beefs up crackdown on crypto assets
Financial Intelligence Centre races to meet government target to get off FATF greylist by next year
18 February 2024 - 05:31
The financial crimes watchdog will intensify the monitoring of cryptocurrencies and other crypto assets as it fights to take South Africa off the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) greylist.
The executive manager for compliance and prevention at the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), Christopher Malan, told Business Times that it is now at the centre of a supervisory policy for crypto assets...
