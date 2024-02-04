Scramble to avert steel plant closures
Department of trade, industry & competition in talks with ArcelorMittal SA and stakeholders to keep operations going
04 February 2024 - 06:18
The department of trade, industry & competition (DTIC) is pushing to increase steel exports to other African countries and root out customs fraud on imported steel in a bid to avoid the closure of ArcelorMittal South Africa’s (Amsa's) long-steel operations.
Amsa, South Africa’s primary steel producer, has been on its knees due to subdued steel demand locally, the ongoing logistics crisis, energy instability and cheap Chinese steel imports. The company said in November it had no option but to wind down its Newcastle and Vereeniging long-steel operations, a move that could lead to 3,500 jobs being lost. ..
